Age 94, Of Hugo Died Thursday, July 16, 2020 of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Veronica Gelger, Marjorie (Mitzi) Jameson. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Evelyn; daughter, Sonja (Steven) Ramsey; grandchildren, Nicolas Ramsey, Brett (Wendy) Ramsey, Adam (Nicole) Ramsey, Stephanie (David) Maki; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Nutter, Dorothy (Jerry) Matekgo; other family and friends. Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lino Lakes, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Upper Midwest MS Society, 2829 University Avenue SE, Ste 900, Minneapolis, MN 55414. Www.mattsonfuneralhome.com