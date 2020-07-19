1/1
Francis C. "Bud" WOLLAN
Age 94, Of Hugo Died Thursday, July 16, 2020 of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Veronica Gelger, Marjorie (Mitzi) Jameson. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Evelyn; daughter, Sonja (Steven) Ramsey; grandchildren, Nicolas Ramsey, Brett (Wendy) Ramsey, Adam (Nicole) Ramsey, Stephanie (David) Maki; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Nutter, Dorothy (Jerry) Matekgo; other family and friends. Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lino Lakes, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Upper Midwest MS Society, 2829 University Avenue SE, Ste 900, Minneapolis, MN 55414. Www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
