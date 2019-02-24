Home

Prosch-Dennis Funeral Home
401 West Main Street
Waterville, MN 56096
(507) 362-8645
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Waterville, MN
Francis Charles "Frank" JANDA Obituary
Age 88 of Minnetonka Formerly of Waterville Died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Lake Park. Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville, with Fr. Michael Ince officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church, which will be followed by a luncheon. Private interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waterville is handling the arrangements. dennisfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
