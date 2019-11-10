Home

Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
2119 Stillwater Ave. E.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
More Obituaries for Francis TRUSO
Francis Edward "Fran" "Frank" TRUSO

Francis Edward "Fran" "Frank" TRUSO Obituary
Passed away on November 3, 2019 at age 86. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bernice, and beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara. Survived by children Mark (Carla), Stephen (Annette), Marie, and Paul (Sarah), "Adopted" son Hein Lam (Annette); ten grandchildren Christopher (Nicole), Nicholas (Taylor), Gregory (Holly), Stevanna, Samantha Poole (Adam), Sophia, Michael (Rachel), Katherine Nelson (Ben), Abigail, Nathanael; nine great-grandchildren Emma, Claire, Julia, George, Sadie, Charlie, Francis, Ignatius, Lucas. Francis excelled as an Advertising Sales Representative and retired after a career with the Pioneer Press Newspaper that spanned 41 years. Francis was also a licensed mortician, joined IBM as a Sales Representative during the infancy of computers, and was a lifetime member of the AFM Musicians Union. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Visitation 4:00-8:00 pm, on Thursday (11/14) at Mueller Memorial on the Parkway, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, with a Rosary Service at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, with visitation one hour prior to Mass on Friday (11/15) at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
