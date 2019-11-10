|
|
Passed away on November 3, 2019 at age 86. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bernice, and beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara. Survived by children Mark (Carla), Stephen (Annette), Marie, and Paul (Sarah), "Adopted" son Hein Lam (Annette); ten grandchildren Christopher (Nicole), Nicholas (Taylor), Gregory (Holly), Stevanna, Samantha Poole (Adam), Sophia, Michael (Rachel), Katherine Nelson (Ben), Abigail, Nathanael; nine great-grandchildren Emma, Claire, Julia, George, Sadie, Charlie, Francis, Ignatius, Lucas. Francis excelled as an Advertising Sales Representative and retired after a career with the Pioneer Press Newspaper that spanned 41 years. Francis was also a licensed mortician, joined IBM as a Sales Representative during the infancy of computers, and was a lifetime member of the AFM Musicians Union. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Visitation 4:00-8:00 pm, on Thursday (11/14) at Mueller Memorial on the Parkway, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, with a Rosary Service at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, with visitation one hour prior to Mass on Friday (11/15) at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019