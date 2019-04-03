|
Age 93 Of Maplewood, MN Passed away on March 31, 2019, in the presence of his loving family. Born April 9, 1925, to Francis F. Franta, Sr., and Lucille (Cantieri) Franta, raised in St. Paul, MN, he was a WWII veteran. After military service, he married Jean Richter, love of his life, on June 19, 1948. He established a dental practice in North St. Paul in 1950, where he worked until 1983. He loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing with his family and friends. Francis "Frank" was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Lucille, son Paul, granddaughter Michelle, and brother-in-law Patrick Marrone. Survived by loving wife, Jean E. Franta; son Mark (Patricia Schlief), Lakeland, MN; grandson Will Franta, Minneapolis; daughter MaryAnn (Jim) Moenck, Dresser, WI; step-grandchildren James and Joe (Julie) Moenck, step great- and great-great grandchildren; sister Barbara Marrone of Los Gatos, CA, daughter-in-law Laura Franta of Lake Hallie, WI, and many dear nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment St Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations to United Cerebral Palsy, http://www.ucpwcw.org/, are appreciated. Special thanks to staff at Ecumen Hospice, Seasons at Maplewood, and Home Instead Senior Care for their care and support. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019