Age 75, of Cottage Grove Passed away on February 29, 2020 Frank was a graduate of St. Paul's Harding High School and a long-time employee of Ashland Oil Company of St. Paul Park. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lorraine Hovde; brother, Jim Hovde; cousin, Shirley Barringer. Frank is survived by his daughter, Annie (Neil) Throndsen of Cottage Grove; granddaughter Finley; sister, Roberta Hovde, of Minneapolis; aunt, Carmen Harris of Red Wing; cousin, Gordy Barringer of Minneapolis. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020