O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Francis DOLAN
Francis J. "Steve" DOLAN Obituary
Age 86 of Saint Paul, MN Passed away on March 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents Francis and Stella Dolan, siblings Tom (Marilyn), Dan, Sara (Ed) Flannagan, Margaret and sister-in-law Susie. Survived by brother John "Doc", sister-in-law Joanie, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was a faith filled gentleman that was beloved by all. He was a devout Catholic, decorated athlete and an Army veteran. A graduate of St. Thomas Academy and the College of St. Thomas. He was a founder of the pro-life movement in MN. Steve was often found attending daily Mass as a parishioner of both Nativity of Our Lord and Assumption parishes, cheering at sporting events and delivering communion to care facilities. He will be remembered as a man who always listened attentively, laughed generously and prayed deeply. Funeral will be postponed due to Coronavirus. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
