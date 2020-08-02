1/1
Francis J. "Steve" DOLAN
Age 86 of Saint Paul, MN Passed away on March 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents Francis and Stella Dolan, siblings Tom (Marilyn), Dan, Sara (Ed) Flannagan, Margaret and sister-in-law Susie. Survived by brother John "Doc", sister-in-law Joanie, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was a faith filled gentleman that was beloved by all. He was a devout Catholic, decorated athlete and an Army veteran. A graduate of St. Thomas Academy and the College of St. Thomas. He was a founder of the pro-life movement in MN. Steve was often found attending daily Mass as a parishioner of both Nativity of Our Lord and Assumption parishes, cheering at sporting events and delivering communion to care facilities. He will be remembered as a man who always listened attentively, laughed generously and prayed deeply. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 8th, 10 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Stanford & Prior Aves. Please arrive early to be ushered to your seat. Private interment St. Pius X Cemetery, Glencoe, MN. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice or Pro-Life Action Ministries. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
