|
|
Age 88, of Nowthen, formerly of Coon Rapids, died March 14, 2020. Born September 15, 1931 in Staples, MN, to Cecilia and Frank Jaeger. Preceded in death by his daughter Ann. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce, and children Steve (Kathy), Daniel (Mary), David (Carolyn Boben), Theresa (Tim) Gedig, Mary, Amy and Andrew (Kelly); thirteen grandchildren and three great-grand daughters. He was a longtime employee of 3M and enjoyed fishing, old movies, and being with his family. A Celebration of Life for Frank will be planned for later in the spring, details to come. www.Washburn-McReavy.com 763-767-1000
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020