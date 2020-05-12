Francis James TUCKER
Aka St. Paul Rapper "Nutcase" Of Oakdale, MN passed away May 9, 2020, at the age of 39. He will be greatly missed for his Musical Talent, Sense of Humor and Concern for Others. Respects can be made May 13, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home located at 862 Concordia Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104 between 1:00pm and 2:00pm (10 people will be allowed in to view the body at a time). His body will be laid to rest at Elmhurst Cemetery located 1510 Dale St. N., St. Paul, MN between 3:00pm and 4:00pm (We are respecting Social Distancing).




Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
MAY
13
Burial
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Elmhurst Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
862 Concordia Avenue 
St. Paul, MN 55104-5418
651-228-1935
