Aka St. Paul Rapper "Nutcase" Of Oakdale, MN passed away May 9, 2020, at the age of 39. He will be greatly missed for his Musical Talent, Sense of Humor and Concern for Others. Respects can be made May 13, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home located at 862 Concordia Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104 between 1:00pm and 2:00pm (10 people will be allowed in to view the body at a time). His body will be laid to rest at Elmhurst Cemetery located 1510 Dale St. N., St. Paul, MN between 3:00pm and 4:00pm (We are respecting Social Distancing).









