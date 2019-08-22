Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
6133 - 15th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Francis "Fran" KAISER

Francis "Fran" KAISER Obituary
Age 80 Of Afton Passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2019. Preceded in death by brothers Joseph & Thomas (Sharon); grandson Gregory. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Maureen; sons Jerome, Robert (Stacey Cunningham), William & Gregory; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; & brother James (Bonnie). Member of the Knights of Columbus. Former employee of Noel Transfer, Midwest Coast & Commerce Express. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (8/26) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 - 15th St. N., Oakdale. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 7-9 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, & one hour prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Franciscan Brothers of Peace, St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
