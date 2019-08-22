|
|
Age 80 Of Afton Passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2019. Preceded in death by brothers Joseph & Thomas (Sharon); grandson Gregory. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Maureen; sons Jerome, Robert (Stacey Cunningham), William & Gregory; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; & brother James (Bonnie). Member of the Knights of Columbus. Former employee of Noel Transfer, Midwest Coast & Commerce Express. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (8/26) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 - 15th St. N., Oakdale. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 7-9 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, & one hour prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Franciscan Brothers of Peace, St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019