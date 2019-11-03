|
Age 98, of Roseville Veteran – World War II Passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Julia; parents, Dr. Luke and Ida Marie; brothers, Dr. Harold and Dr. Paul; and sister, Jean Quinn. Survived by sons, Pat, John (Julie), Dan (Dawn), Fr. Tim and Bill (Mary); grandchildren, Andrew, Kelly, Kevin (Susan) and Angela; brother, Dr. John; sister, Pat Rae; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Monday, November 4, 2019 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church (1435 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul). Visitation from 4–7PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Roseville Memorial Chapel (2245 No. Hamline Ave, Roseville). Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019