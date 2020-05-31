Age 84 of Stillwater and Saint Paul Died May 22, 2020 with his sons by his side after complications due to a stroke. He has left an unimaginable void in the lives of all those who loved him. Fran will be deeply missed by wife, Karen Celski; sons, Thomas Celski, David Celski; daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Alan) Hanson; step-children, Steve (Joelle) Astrup, Troy (Sandra) Astrup; grandchildren, Sean Celski, Taylor Celski, Jena (Jon) Maeser, Eric Hanson, Cole Astrup, Casey (Bradley) Winsted, Riley Astrup; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. He is reunited in death with his parents, Joseph and Isabel Celski; wife, Marlene Celski; brother, Greg Celski; and grandchildren, Michael Celski and Cory Astrup. Fran loved the people in his life and was so glad they were part of it. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at ST. MICHAEL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 611 3rd Street South, Stillwater. All family and friends are welcome to attend in-person, as social distancing is established at the church. Wearing masks is encouraged. The service will also be available for livestream viewing on Fran's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com. In this time of great uncertainty, we sincerely respect whichever option you are most comfortable with. Regrettably, a visitation is not advisable at this time. Following the Mass, a private inurnment will be held at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. Memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation or St. Michael's Church. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.