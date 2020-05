Age 84 of Stillwater and Saint Paul Died May 22, 2020 with his sons by his side after complications due to a stroke. He has left an unimaginable void in the lives of all those who loved him. Fran will be deeply missed by wife, Karen Celski; sons, Thomas Celski, David Celski; daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Alan) Hanson; step-children, Steve (Joelle) Astrup, Troy (Sandra) Astrup; grandchildren, Sean Celski, Taylor Celski, Jena (Jon) Maeser, Eric Hanson, Cole Astrup, Casey (Bradley) Winsted, Riley Astrup; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. He is reunited in death with his parents, Joseph and Isabel Celski; wife, Marlene Celski; brother, Greg Celski; and grandchildren, Michael Celski and Cory Astrup. Fran loved the people in his life and was so glad they were part of it. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at ST. MICHAEL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 611 3rd Street South, Stillwater. All family and friends are welcome to attend in-person, as social distancing is established at the church. Wearing masks is encouraged. The service will also be available for livestream viewing on Fran's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com . In this time of great uncertainty, we sincerely respect whichever option you are most comfortable with. Regrettably, a visitation is not advisable at this time. Following the Mass, a private inurnment will be held at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. Memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation or St. Michael's Church. 651-439-5511