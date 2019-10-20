|
Age 88, of Hastings Died peacefully September 30, 2019 Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings. Interment will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery in Hastings. Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., and to a reception immediately following the service all at the funeral home on Saturday. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com (651)437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019