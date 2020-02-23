|
|
Age 97, of St. Paul Passed peacefully February 21, 2020 At the MN Veterans Home. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois; and his youngest and eldest sons, Francis and Thomas. Survived by his 9 children, Mary (Bill) Moeller, Terri (Ray) Finn, Bern (Sherri), Philip, Clare, Marge, Anita (Tony) Deutsch, John (Amy) and Lorraine; 25 grand children; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Gene. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, February 27 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B from 5-7 PM Wednesday and at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the MN Veterans Home. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020