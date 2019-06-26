|
Age 86, of Rosemount Beloved Father, Grandfather, and devoted family man. Frank was born to Frank Alvin Knoll Senior and Olga Swenson Knoll on July 22, 1932 in North Minneapolis. He married Bette Jane Radke and together they raised 8 children: Cynthia, Mitch (Vicki), Marshall, Michael (Bonnie), Montgomery (Lesa), the late Sandy (John) Kaufman, Mace (Dung), and Morgan (Mari). 26 grand children, 21 great grand children, 1 great great grandson, special friend Leila Meyer. Preceded in death by wife Bette Jane, sister Betty Lu, brother Richard, daughter and son in law Sandy and John Kaufman. Survived by sister Ann Engen. Having been a devoted figure to so many, Frank empowered his children and his children's children with his strong commitment and responsibility. Frank Passed on the morning of 6/23 surrounded by his family. Frank worked as Chief (A) boiler engineer at several locations, Franklin Creamery, Jerome Foods, Thunder bird Motel, City of St Paul at Lowry Square- City Hall Annex. He was a business partner at Magic Touch Carwash Hastings MN. Please do not be sad when you hear. This world has no place we should fear. God bless this man who gave his life. For he has gone to heaven to see his wife. We thank our dearest father, grandfather, uncle, and friend for his devotion to his family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 14385 Blaine Ave. E., Rosemount. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 2-6pm at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., and 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment, St. John's Cemetery in Rosemount. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019