Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Frank A. YEKALDO Obituary
Age 84, of Inver Grove Heights formerly of East St. Paul Passed away March 24, 2019. Frank is survived by his daughters Patti (Mike) Larson and Georgette (Dave) Lopez; grandchildren Steve (Jessica), Dina, Cassie, Jacob, Dominic; great-grand children Mackenzie, Geno, Emily and Vinny as well as one brother Fred. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia; grandson Joseph Burth and brother Anthony. A memorial service will be 2 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
