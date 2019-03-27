|
|
Age 84, of Inver Grove Heights formerly of East St. Paul Passed away March 24, 2019. Frank is survived by his daughters Patti (Mike) Larson and Georgette (Dave) Lopez; grandchildren Steve (Jessica), Dina, Cassie, Jacob, Dominic; great-grand children Mackenzie, Geno, Emily and Vinny as well as one brother Fred. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia; grandson Joseph Burth and brother Anthony. A memorial service will be 2 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019