Frank BLANCHARD

Age 83, formerly of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 9, 2020. Survived by wife, Barbara; daughters, Lee (Greg) Beaner, Anne (Warren) Knapp & Aimee Blanchard; grandchildren, Rhiannon, Laura, George, Lyla & Wes; sisters, Shirley & Rita. Frank taught vocal music in Buhl and Virginia, MN for 5 years before teaching 26 years in the Minneapolis Public Schools. A Memorial Mass for Frank will be held at a later date. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.