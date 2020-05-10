Age 81, of West St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Frank Sr. and Carrie, sister Rosalie, brother Greg. He is survived by sons Frank and Paul (Kim), daughter Cindy (Bud) Jorgenson, former wife Mary Ann Hillyer, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grand children, sister Delores (Leonardo) Guerrero, brothers Joe (Olga) De La Rosa, Oscar Felan and many nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from Harlandale High School, San Antonio, Texas in 1958. Retired from MnDOT in 2006. The family extends a special thanks to St. Croix Hospice, especially Tawnia and Corrine, for their excellent care and compassion. Due to COVID-19 concerns no memorial service will be held.









