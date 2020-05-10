Frank "Pops" DE LA ROSA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 81, of West St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Frank Sr. and Carrie, sister Rosalie, brother Greg. He is survived by sons Frank and Paul (Kim), daughter Cindy (Bud) Jorgenson, former wife Mary Ann Hillyer, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grand children, sister Delores (Leonardo) Guerrero, brothers Joe (Olga) De La Rosa, Oscar Felan and many nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from Harlandale High School, San Antonio, Texas in 1958. Retired from MnDOT in 2006. The family extends a special thanks to St. Croix Hospice, especially Tawnia and Corrine, for their excellent care and compassion. Due to COVID-19 concerns no memorial service will be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved