May 3, 1931 – March 12, 2020 Frank was born in Alliance, NE to Hugh T. and Bess B. (Butler) O'Connor. He is survived by his wife Nellie and children Frank, Gisele, Joan, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents and daughter Jeanne.Frank was an Air Force veteran. After his return he was hired by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad as a Communications Installer and troubleshooter. In 1980 he was elected General Chairman of the IBEW System Council No. 16, which took Frank and Nellie to St. Paul, MN. They retired in 1993.Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PO Box 208, Beaver Crossing, NE 68313, or directed to the family. www.bmlfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 19, 2020