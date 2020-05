Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 77, formerly of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by parents Melville and LaVern, and brother Mel Jr. Survived by sister Joan Evans, and brothers Tom (Judy) and Ken (Elaine), and nine nieces and nephews. Frank was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing, music, hot rods, Minnesota sports, and Pepsi. Private family memorial to be held later.









