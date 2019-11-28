|
Age 94 Passed away peacefully at home with his son, Mark, and daughter-in-law Roxanne by his side on November 5, 2019. Frank graduated from Duluth Central High School. Shortly thereafter he joined the Navy and served as a Medical Corpsman during WWII on board the USS Vella Gulf. After serving his country he attended Medical School at the University of Minnesota. Dr. B. was a well-known doctor in Saint Paul, who practiced general family medicine and surgery for 63 years. His passion in life was medicine and he had a wonderful relationship with his nursing staff. Frank also enjoyed flying his airplane, travel, photography and entertaining friends and family. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine. Survived by sister Stephanie Marten and four generations of children and grand-children. Also survived by many additional relatives and friends. A private celebration of life was held for Frank and Elaine previously.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 28, 2019