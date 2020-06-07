Master sculptor and arts activist Frank J. Brown died on April 9, 2020. Born and raised in southern Illinois in 1956, Brown earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and his Master of Fine Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His sculptural work is included in the permanent collections of many institutions, including the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Southern Illinois University and the University of Utah Museum of Fine Arts in Salt Lake City, with major sculptural commissions in Florida, Wisconsin and elsewhere. Brown spent his career working in Lowertown St. Paul, where he established the Lowertown Artists Association. Brown was endlessly quotable, but was perhaps best-known for his regular greeting, 'Another day, another blessing.'" He continued sculpting until four days before he passed. He is survived by his children Franklin J. Brown II and Teanna Brown, his siblings Ethel Brown and Rosemary West, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.









