|
|
BUTINA Frank J. Age 89 Passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Proud member of I.B.E.W. #110 and served his country in the United State Air Force during the Korean War. Loved playing basketball all his life and watching his children play sports. He was a great father and role model for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Leona, and son, Michael. Survived by children Mark, Kathy Funk, Steve, Dave, Stan, Dianne Dropik, Mary Ecker, and John, and their spouses; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Frank will be laid to rest privately with his wife, Leona, with Honors in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to help fight Alzheimers. www.Alz.org/walk , Frank & Leona's Allstar Team.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019