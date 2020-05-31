Age 69, of Hastings Passed Away May 26, 2020 He was the owner of Centerwood Cabinets for 20 years, Cenco Farms for 30 years and Afton Apple for 30 years. Frank is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Jeff, Ryan (Kim), Mark (Suzy), Mike (Kelle); daughter, Sarah (Chad) Parkos; grandchildren, Sidney, Josie, Madison, Mackenzie, Morgan, Mason and Garrett; brother, Richard (Carol); sister, Sherri (Dave) Lewis; many other relatives, friends and beloved employees. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.