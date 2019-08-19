Home

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Frank J. "Sonny" HEGNER


1943 - 2019
Frank J. "Sonny" HEGNER Obituary
In Loving Memory 1943 - 2019 Age 76 of St. Paul on August 17, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Ann; brother, Bob. Survived by children, Chris (Annette), Doug (Jeanine), Melissa (Brad) Gregori; grandchildren, Adam, Kevin (Rachel), Keith, Amanda (Clayton), Brittany, Megan (Brandon), Jake, John, Reagan, Andrea, Zach; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Tyler, Danielle, Aubrey; brothers, Gary, Jon (Dianne). Memorial visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday, August 21 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 19, 2019
