Age 87 of Roseville, MN September 27, 1933 — October 12, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Frank & Martha and son John. Survived by loving wife Carol and children Bill (Lisa) Hogrefe, Paul Hogrefe (Jim Sauder), Cindy (Steve) Hanson, Linda (Jerry) Kwapick, Rick (Karen) Carey, Laura Carey (Keith Eide), Lisa (Brian) Colvard. 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren & 1 great great grand child. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but now God has another angel. Private Service. Arr. ChapelFuneralProviders.com