Age 68 of St. Paul Passed on March 26th, 2019 after a long battle with MS. He was preceded in death by father Maurice; and sister Arline Evans. Frank is survived by sons Brent and Keith, and their mom Carmen; mother Agnes; siblings Sharon (Luther) Nelson, Gloria (Bernard) Schuweiler, Rodney (Kathy), David (Jody), and Allan; and many other nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from St. Bernard's High School, and got a BA in Mathematics at the University of Minnesota. He enjoyed playing and teaching chess and Backgammon. A special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Heathers Manor in Crystal for their loving care. Funeral Service Friday April 12 at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior at BRADSHAW, 1078 RICE ST, ST. PAUL. Inerment Roselawn Cemetery. (651) 489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019