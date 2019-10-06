Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 Victoria Ave., N.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 Victoria Ave., N
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank NOGAI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. NOGAI


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank J. NOGAI Obituary
Founder of Arthur's Jewelers in 1987 Age 79 of North Oaks Passed away October 3, 2019. Survived by wife of 57 years, Marilyn; daughter Natalie Nogai; sons, Tyler and Carver (Amy) Nogai; grand-children, Cooper, Cade, Kaylee, Kelsey, Rylie, Nina and Griffin; sister, Lillian Giezewski; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Frank, having a deep faith in God, we are celebrating Frank with a Celebration of Life with a visitation 4-8 PM Monday, Oct. 7th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, Oct. 8th (visitation 10-11AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 Victoria Ave., N., Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Odilia Endowment Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now