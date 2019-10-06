|
Founder of Arthur's Jewelers in 1987 Age 79 of North Oaks Passed away October 3, 2019. Survived by wife of 57 years, Marilyn; daughter Natalie Nogai; sons, Tyler and Carver (Amy) Nogai; grand-children, Cooper, Cade, Kaylee, Kelsey, Rylie, Nina and Griffin; sister, Lillian Giezewski; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Frank, having a deep faith in God, we are celebrating Frank with a Celebration of Life with a visitation 4-8 PM Monday, Oct. 7th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, Oct. 8th (visitation 10-11AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 Victoria Ave., N., Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Odilia Endowment Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019