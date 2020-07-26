Age 60 Of West St Paul Passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 24, 2020. He is survived by his father,Frank Sr., his siblings Patrice (Greg) Wolff, Mark (Laura), Michael (Carolyn), Brian, Maureen (Mary), Rosemary (Dino) Seppi, Robert (Cyndi), Cynthia (Paul) McHale, Joseph, Karen (Jeffrey) Montpetit, Kathleen (Mike) and Daniel; 21 nephews and nieces Peter (Lindsay), Michael, Christine (Tyler), Samuel (Gabe), Jack, Nicholas (Beth), Madeline, Alyssa, Timothy, Ethan, Megan, Isabella, Antonina, Marissa (Alex), Madison, Samantha, Riley, Sapphire, Lucas, Olivia, and Logan; 5 great nephews Peyton, Parker, Henrik, Theo and James. Frank was preceded in death and will be welcomed in heaven by his loving mother Joan. Frank loved to be with others, listening to music and telling stories. We will miss Frank's infectious smile, that intellectual curiosity fostered by his avid reading and diverse library, and most of all, his heart of gold. Mass of Christian burial Friday July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mendota, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota, Mn. Private interment St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorials to Kids Fishing Foundation (http://www.kidsfishingfoundation.com/
) and Little Free Library (Littlefreelibrary.org
)