DEAR FRANK AND FAMILY...SO SORRY AND SHOCKED TO READ OF FRANK'S SUDDEN DEATH. KNOW OF MY LOVE AND PRAYERS FOR YOU/ALL ESPECIALLY IN MY MASSES UP NORTH HERE. SO SORRY THAT I WILL NOT BE ABLE TO BE AT THE FUNERAL WITH YOU /ALL....FR. MIKE ARMS, CROSSLAKE, MINN....JOANIE WILL BE THE FIRST TO GREET HIM!!!

father michael m. arms