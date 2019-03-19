|
|
Age 97, of Roseville Passed away peacefully March 18, 2019 in his own home, surrounded by family. Frank spent his childhood in the Rice Street area as one of five children. He served as a Marine in WWII, which eventually led him to his wife of more than 70 years, Beulah. After their marriage in 1948, he and Beulah established their home in Roseville where they raised their children. A long-time employee of Unisys, where he retired from at age 62. He and Beulah spent their retirement travelling the world, going such places as Hawaii, Alaska, Hungary, Austria and China. They especially loved getting away from the Minnesota cold, heading south for the winter. Frank maintained his independence to the end, living in his own apartment and taking care to visit Beulah upstairs every day. He will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by parents, Frank & Theresa; siblings, Anna (George) Petersen, Matthias "Boots" (Jeanne), and Marie (Uddy) Gangl; sister-in-law, Donna. Survived by wife, Beulah; children, Deborah (Vern Swing) and Frank III (Michelle); grandchildren, Kelsey and Kyle Swing and Jill and Frankie IV; brother, Edward; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 21 at 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD, 187 Geranium Avenue W. Visitation Wednesday, March 20 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street at Magnolia, and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery Friday, March 22.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 19, 2019