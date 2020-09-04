Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. Born on March 19, 1930 of Austrian Immigrant parents, John and Ernestina, he grew up with his best friend and brother, Herman, on the east side of St. Paul. Frank honorably served in Germany in the US Army as 1st Lieutenant. He was happily married to his beloved wife Shirley for 62 years. They lived in St. Paul in their home which Shirley's father built for them with their 6 children: Mary Kay Windisch Jones (Karl), Michele Gleason (Bill), Peg Windisch (Chris), Monica Barrett (Tim), Jim Windisch and Maureen Windisch (Bill). He is welcomed into Heaven by his loving wife Shirley and their first born child, Mary Kay. Frank loved his grandchildren, Kelly, Danny, Allison, Matt, Cristina, Mary, Claire, Justin, Frank, Shannon, Meghan and Catherine and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Katelyn, Elsie, Olive, Soluna, Eden and Nora. Frank was a dedicated pharmacist and owned 2 drug stores on West 7th St. He was all about Faith, Family, Friends, and Fun! He spent precious time at Cedar Lake fishing, grilling and pontooning. He was active his entire life as he played competitive tennis and swam regularly. Frank blessed many with his sharp wit, storytelling and generosity. Frank will be deeply missed! Socially distanced outdoor Public Visitation is 5-7 pm Monday, Sept., 7 at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, MN 651-698-0796 followed by a socially distanced Public Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 am Tuesday, Sept. 8 at St. John Neumann Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan, MN. Mass can also be viewed at stream.sjn.org
. Private family interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials can be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor, Cretin-Derham Hall, Lumen Christi Catholic Church or Donor's Choice.