Frank NEWBAUER

Age 65 of West St. Paul Died peacefully on August 12, 2020 after a courageous one year battle with Brain Cancer. Survived by his loving family, wife Kim; daughter Kara (David); son Sam (Kristen). Also survived by eight siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, his "Up North" friends and his friends at Realife. Frank's family would like to thank the team at MN Oncology - St. Paul and United Hospital for the compassionate care and support they provided to Frank. Per Frank's wishes, a private gathering will take place at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
