Age 80 Passed away on April 8, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Frank was a special man to his family and leaves behind his wife, Karrol and three children, Steve (Kathy), Mike and Susan (Martin) McVicker; 10 grandchildren, Robert, Sara, Olivia, Ashley, Crysta, Skylar, Shayne, Taeler, Keagan and Zander; and 4 great grandchildren, Ava, Rylan, Everly and Oaklyn (whom all loved him dearly). He is also survived by a brother, Bob (Mary Lou) Frost and two sisters, Margaret (Dave) Hanson and Rose Mary (Dave) Bignell; sister-in-law Joan Frost; many nieces and nephews and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reginald and Rosella Frost and three brothers Reggie, Bill and Mike. A service of celebration will be held on a later date when it is safe to gather.

Would you like to Send Flowers