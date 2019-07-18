|
Age 57, of Anoka, formerly of St. Paul Passed away on Monday, July 15th, 2019 He worked for 20+ years at Sealy Posturepedic. Steward & President of his local Steel Workers Union. Preceded in death by his fathers, Robert Berthiaume & Charlie Bulow; and in-laws, Francis & Hazel White. Survived by wife of 37 years, Kristi; loving father to children, Daniel (Breann), Randi (Jeffrey) Mimick, Cory (Jessica); proud grandpa to Landon, Natalie, Leland, Anessa & Parker; mother, Gloria; 8 siblings; large extended family and friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 4:30pm on Saturday, July 20th at Gearhart Funeral Home – Anoka (552 East River Rd., Anoka). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to family. Gearhart Anoka 763-421-4347 www.gearhartanokachapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 18, 2019