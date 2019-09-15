Home

Frank Sanders PEACE

Frank Sanders PEACE Obituary
Passed away September 7, 2019 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Born March 1, 1925 in Ottawa, Illinois. Preceded in death by his parents Charity and Clem Peace, daughters Jean and Juliet, and brothers Gerald and Gordon. Survived by his loving wife Marion, daughter Mary Jane, son Daniel, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Formerly of Houston, Texas, Frank worked as a geologist for Conoco Oil Company. Memorial Services will be held at 1pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Macalester Plymouth United Church, 1625 Lincoln Avenue, Saint Paul Minnesota. A graveside service will follow on October 12, 2019 at Little Indian Ceek Cemetery in rural Leland, Illinois.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
