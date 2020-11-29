Age 89, heard Jesus Christ ring the bell and went home to heaven 11/25/20. Frank was preceded in death by his parents (Frank and Theresa Nitti), his sister (Anna Mueller) and wives (Rosemary and Patricia Nitti). He is survived by his step children Jack (Lissa) Keeley and Sarah (Mark) Schuh and their families. He is also survived by his loving partner, Carol Zehnder, her children Diane (Peter) Miller, Michael (Brenda) Zehnder and their families. Frank will be remembered by his family and friends for his sense of humor, gentle presence and unconditional love. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. wwww.washburn-mcreavy.com
Edina Chapel 952-920-3996