Age 96, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Frank was born and raised in St. Paul, MN; graduated from Monroe High School, Dunwoody Institute and attended the University of MN. During WWII, Frank served in Army Corps of Engineers in France. Upon his return, he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Brueggeman and went on to raise five children during their sixty-six year marriage. Frank spent the majority of his career working as an optician at Soderberg Optical until he retired in 1987. Frank was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. His love of God was reflected in the way he lived his life and in his relationships with family and friends, who relied on his constant support and guidance. Spending time with family was truly his joy in life. He passed along his love of the outdoors during many camping trips with his children and grandchildren. Frank was also a skilled metal craftsman. He spent hours in his home shop building model steam engines on his lathe. Frank is preceded in death by wife, Margaret; sons, Michael and James. He is survived by his daughters, Colleen (Tom) Sanft, Mary Kay Petracek, and Patricia (Mike) Glass; daughters-in-law, Sandra McSherry and Marie (Doug) Fell; as well as eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Frank will be remembered for his sense of humor, his tender heart and his kind and gentle spirit. The family would like to thank Health Partners Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Health Partners Hospice Program and St. Francis de Sales Charitable Program Fund. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, (650 Palace Ave. St. Paul) on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Wednesday 10:15 AM. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019