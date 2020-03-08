|
|
Age 94, of Columbus, MN Passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 Born in Kettle River, MN. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WW2. He taught in Aitkin, Cromwell, Kalevala, Floodwood and was a guidance counselor at UMD, Clark College, Gilbert and Forest Lake. Franklin had a passion for sports and helping others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Nora (Sangola) Maki; siblings, May (Fred) Aho, Ruth (Clarence Jr.) Smith, Harold and Edwin (Diane) Maki; daughter-in-law, Nancy Maki. He is survived by his wife; Ellen (Heikkila) Maki, their children: Darrel (Luisa DelCaro), Duane (Jane), Sue (Darryl) Frieburg, Gary, Janet (Jon Perry) and Dean (Jody); 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren all of whom were his pride and joy; sisters, Agnes (Fred deceased) Town and Norma (Don) Haro. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Visitation will begin at noon until time of service. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020