of New Brighton, MN, lately of Commons on Marice, Eagan, MN, died peacefully on November 22nd at age 87 from complications of a stroke. Born in Dexter, MN he grew up in LeRoy, MN, graduating from LeRoy High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin. Frank served 4 years in the US Navy where he learned electronics. He started his career in computer operations at IBM in Kingston, NY. He subsequently trained personnel on missile systems at military bases, living in Germany and England. He retired after many years in management positions from Control Data Corp. in MN. Frank's hobby was finding, buying & selling antique cars. Throughout his life he owned quite a few. Even on his travels he was on the lookout for a vintage auto. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with Barbara, exploring US National Parks, Civil War Battlefields and Central and South America. He also volunteered in his community. Frank's smile and kindness will be greatly missed. He cared deeply for his family, and for Barbara and her family. He also kept in touch with extended family, enjoying reunions in Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Elda Triplett; brothers, Richard, Russell, Norman; and sister, Lorraine. He is survived by his loving partner, Barbara Morrison, and her family; his daughters Pam (Scott) of Bedford, NH and Lia McMillan (Joel) of Mebane, NC and his grandchildren, Elise, Shea, Scott Jr., Sean, Caleigh, Alexis and Anthony. The family sends a special thanks to caregivers at Commons on Marice and at N.C. Little Hospice for the wonderful care and love they gave to Frank. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements provided by National Cremation Society in Richfield, Minnesota.









