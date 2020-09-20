1/
Franklin Walter VERLEY
Passed away September 9, 2020, age 85. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 36 years, Dianne (Grossklaus) and brothers George and Richard. Loving father of Peter (LiFang) and Julie (Jesse) Harms. Joyful grandfather of Moses, Joshua, Louisa, John, Jeremiah, and Millie. Remembered fondly by many family and friends. Marine Corps. sergeant, photographer, and career social worker. His humor, generosity, & thoughtful conversation will be sorely missed. He knew each day was a gift from God and we are grateful to have had so many with him. He finished the race well 2 Timothy 4:17. Service summer 2021. Memorials preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
