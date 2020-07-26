1/1
Fred ANDERSON
Age 88, of Stillwater Passed away on July 23, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Ethel; granddaughter, Sofia. He is survived by his children, Karin Ellis, Robert (Deb) Anderson, Kathy (John) Kroening, Barb Anderson, Fred (Tracy) Anderson; grandchildren, Amilee (Bryan), Eric, Elizabeth, Emily, Jessica, Justin, Kyle, Isabella, Keira; great-grandchildren, Maya, Ryann, Inca, Kyara, Fred and Hunter. Fred was a hard worker, dedicated to providing for his family. After he retired, he enjoyed fishing and following his favorite band, the White Sidewalls. Given current public health restrictions, a family gathering to honor Fred will take place at a later date. In the meantime, cards and condolences may be mailed to The Family of Fred Anderson, c/o Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN 55082. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, Minnesota-Dakota Chapter preferred. 651-439-551





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
