|
|
Age 86, of Arden Hills Went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Presbyterian Homes in Arden Hills. Cherished by his loving wife Theda for almost 51 years; daughter Karlynn (Jason) Donner; 4 grandchildren Noah, Abby, Joey, and Eli and other relatives and friends. He taught elementary grades in the North St. Paul Maplewood School District for 37 years and then subbed in the Moundsview School District for 13 years. A special thank you for the loving care provided by Visiting Angels (2015-2017), Pres Homes (2017-2019), and Optage Hospice. Memorial Service 11 AM Wednesday August 14th at Calvary Church, 2120 Lexington Ave. N, Roseville. Visitation Tuesday evening August 13th from 5PM - 7PM and one hour before the service at Calvary Church. Memorials preferred to Calvary music, Village Creek Bible Camp or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019