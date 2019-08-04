Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Cities Cremation
1598 Carroll Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104-5331
(651) 645-1233
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Church,
2120 Lexington Ave. N,
Roseville, MN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Church
2120 Lexington Ave. N,
Roseville, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Church
2120 Lexington Ave. N,
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred STEARNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Cameron STEARNS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Cameron STEARNS Obituary
Age 86, of Arden Hills Went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Presbyterian Homes in Arden Hills. Cherished by his loving wife Theda for almost 51 years; daughter Karlynn (Jason) Donner; 4 grandchildren Noah, Abby, Joey, and Eli and other relatives and friends. He taught elementary grades in the North St. Paul Maplewood School District for 37 years and then subbed in the Moundsview School District for 13 years. A special thank you for the loving care provided by Visiting Angels (2015-2017), Pres Homes (2017-2019), and Optage Hospice. Memorial Service 11 AM Wednesday August 14th at Calvary Church, 2120 Lexington Ave. N, Roseville. Visitation Tuesday evening August 13th from 5PM - 7PM and one hour before the service at Calvary Church. Memorials preferred to Calvary music, Village Creek Bible Camp or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Cities Cremation
Download Now