|
|
Age 77 of Apple Valley Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family and friends, on Nov. 25, 2019, following a battle with cancer. Preceded in death by mother, Alyce Gedelman, father, Fred Gedelman, stepmother Dorothy Gedelman and uncle Chuck Greve. He is survived by his wife, Anne Gedelman, brother, Frank (Susan) Gedelman, brother-in-law John (Mary Zenner) DeVaan, nephews Justin (Jessica) Gedelman, Mike (Kim) DeVaan, Angie (Jason) Letourneau, Tami (Jeff) Halonen, Matthew (Casey) Zenner and 8 great nieces and nephews as well as his little dog, Pete. Fred graduated from the University of Minnesota and season ticket holder, for 50 years, to Gopher football and basketball. Fred was a member of the Coast Guard Reserves and worked in sales and marketing for The Lindsay Co./EcoWater Systems for 33 years, with the last 10 years in International sales. Fred was loyal to his friends and family, always willing to lend a hand. He had a quiet spirit. His favorite place was on the couch with Pete watching the Gophers. A Celebration of Life will be held at Valleywood Golf Course, 4851 McAndrews Rd., Apple Valley on Saturday, January 4th from 4:00– 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Fred's name to the Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Lane N., Golden Valley, MN 55422.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019