Beloved Husband Father and Grandfather Age 63 of Roseville, died unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep on May 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Betty. Survived by loving wife of 40 years, Holly; sons, Justin (Beth), Jordan (Molly), and Jacob; grandchildren, James, Luke, Ruth, Rachel, Joseph, and granddaughter to be; brothers, David (Cheryl) and Don (Laurie); sister, Deb (John) Heineman; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial service 11 AM Wednesday, May 8 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd. B. Visitation from 10-11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
