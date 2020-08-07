Fred HANSEN

Age 82 of White Bear Lake Previously of Clear Lake, WI Preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence and Burt Jr. Survived by his wife, Mary Ann and 4 step children, TerriAnne Sublet of Maple Grove, Richard (Diane) Smith Jr. of White Bear Lake, Michael (Carol) Smith of Stillwater and Jeffrey (Lindy) Smith of Forest Lake; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and sister, Delores (Gerry) Stendahl of Wyoming, MN. Memorials preferred to Wounded Warrior
Network or Humane Society. All cards to the family can be sent to the funeral home. Burial service at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in White Bear Lake, TODAY at 1:30pm.