On March 6, 2020, Fred Henry Squires went home to Jesus at the age of 75. Fred was known for his strong work ethic and humble spirit, and will be greatly missed by all of the friends and family who knew and loved him. After earning his math degree from Mankato State University, Fred had a long and successful corporate career followed by a "retirement" career in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he served in ministry. In recent years Fred had many significant health challenges, but despite them all, he patiently persevered without complaint. His positive outlook and quiet strength were rooted firmly in his deep faith in Jesus. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Martha Squires, and his father-in-law, Clinton Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jeannie; son, Chad (Lucinda) and their children, Cory and Kayla; son, Jeremy (Dita) and their children, Caleb and Chloe; sister, Gretchen (Dan) Foote; mother-in-law, Maythel Johnson; and beloved friends and extended family. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake, followed by a celebration of Fred's life on Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Alliance Church, 2105 Roselawn Ave. W., St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. A private family interment will take place at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Rose Hill Alliance Church. Times and dates are subject to change if needed, watch for more information.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020