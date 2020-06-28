On March 6, 2020, Fred Henry Squires went home to Jesus at the age of 75. Fred was known for his strong work ethic and humble spirit, and will be greatly missed by all of the friends and family who knew and loved him. After earning his math degree from Mankato State University, Fred had a long and successful corporate career followed by a "retirement" career in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he served in ministry. In recent years Fred had many significant health challenges, but despite them all, he patiently persevered without complaint. His positive outlook and quiet strength were rooted firmly in his deep faith in Jesus. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Martha Squires, and his father-in-law, Clinton Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jeannie; son, Chad (Lucinda) and their children, Cory and Kayla; son, Jeremy (Dita) and their children, Caleb and Chloe; sister, Gretchen (Dan) Foote; mother-in-law, Maythel Johnson; and beloved friends and extended family. A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at ROSE HILL ALLIANCE CHURCH, 2105 Roselawn Avenue West, Roseville. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Masks are encouraged, but not required. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Rose Hill Alliance Church. To help the family accommodate social distancing for guests and/or to request a link to the recorded service, please contact family or funeral home.