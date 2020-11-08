Fred was born on March 29, 1933 and grew up on the Iron Range. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; daughters, Linda, Artall and Kim. Fred will be deeply missed by his children, Gerry and Fred Jr. (Betty); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Fred was a longtime resident of St. Paul. He retired from Hamm's Brewery after over 35 years. He loved music, especially playing his accordion, and being in the outdoors. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family. Fred was easy to love and will be missed by all. Service of remembrance will take place at 1pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com