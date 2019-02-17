|
|
Age 87 of Scandia passed away peacefully at his home on February 13. He was surrounded by family as his spirit left this world to be with Jesus. Army Veteran and long time member of Elim Lutheran Church, Fred always had a smile on his face and an eternally generous heart. Talented in many ways, he served the Lord by helping others. He was well loved by all he met and made new friends wherever he went. Above all, Fred cared deeply for his family. He devoted his time, attention, and boundless love to them. He will be deeply missed, but his parting will be celebrated with the peace of knowing he is spending his birthday today in Heaven. Fred is preceded in death by parents, sisters, daughter-in-law, Donna and grandson Jeff. He is survived by wife of 62 years, Doris; children, Steve (Trudy), Scott and Michele (Tim) Forslund; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, John; and other family and friends. Visitation Mon, Feb 18, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at MATTSON FUNERAL HOME, 343 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Funeral Service Tue, Feb 19 at 11:00AM at ELIM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 20971 Olinda Tr. N., Scandia, with visitation one hour prior. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511K
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019