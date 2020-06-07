Age 89 of St. Paul Passed away June 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Stanislao and Antoniette Garofalo, and granddaughter, Emma Dingman. Fred came to the United States from Italy when he was 19 and studied Chemistry at Macalester College in St. Paul. He worked for the State of Minnesota Agriculture Department for over 40 years before retiring in 1996. He was always known for his great love of Italy, work ethic and humble character. Survived by loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Maria (Mastroianni) Garofalo and his brother, Silvano (Ann) Garofalo. Also survived by loving children, Stan, Tonia (John) Roemer, Lori (Roger) Dingman, Dan (Leslie); grandchildren, Austin, Alissa, Brandon, Justin, Izzy and Dominic Roemer, Travis, Abby and Megan Dingman, Lamar and Hannah Garofalo. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 9:30 am at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials to donor's choice. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.